Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Natchitoches man

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has died and a teenager was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on LA Hwy 6, near LA Hwy 117.

According to Louisiana State Police a 2006 Mercedes-Benz, driven by 78-year-old Robert L. Lowery Jr., of Natchitoches, and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Tanner Hale Thompson of Marthaville, were traveling westbound when Lowery tried to make a U-turn and was hit by Thompson.

Lowery was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Thompson is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and Troop E is currently investigating the crash.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories