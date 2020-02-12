Two-vehicle crash claims the life of Natchitoches man

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man has died and a teenager was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Natchitoches Parish.

The wreck happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday on LA Hwy 6, near LA Hwy 117.

According to Louisiana State Police a 2006 Mercedes-Benz, driven by 78-year-old Robert L. Lowery Jr., of Natchitoches, and a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 18-year-old Tanner Hale Thompson of Marthaville, were traveling westbound when Lowery tried to make a U-turn and was hit by Thompson.

Lowery was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Thompson is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

Routine toxicology tests are pending and Troop E is currently investigating the crash.

