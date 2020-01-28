Two wanted in credit card theft investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two suspects accused of using a stolen credit card at an East Texas business.

On Jan. 19 the suspects allegedly used a credit card without the owner’s consent at the Domino’s in the 2100 block of Victory Dr. in Marshall.

Investigators with the Marshall Police Department would like to question the two men seen on surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact If you can identify these subjects please contact Det. Farnham at 903-935-4539 or you can submit a tip to Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers using the P3 mobile app or by calling 903-935-9969.