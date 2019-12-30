Two water line breaks lead to boil advisory in Many

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Residents have been placed under a boil advisory following two water line breaks in Sabine Parish.

The Town of Many Water System announced Monday that a boil advisory has been issued following two water line breaks along Hwy 171.

The first water line break happened Sunday afternoon next to the Patrick-Miller Tractor Co. and the second one happened around 2 a.m. Monday near the same area.

You should boil your water for at least one minute before eating, drinking, making ice or brushing your teeth.

The boil advisory, which impacts all customers, will remain in effect until further notice.

