TX: 3 children, mom found dead in home

DEER PARK, Texas (CNN) – Texas police say four people whose remains were found at a home Tuesday morning were all shot.

Investigators say the bodies of a mother and her three children were discovered in deer park – about 20-miles southeast of Houston.

They were identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne and her children between seven and 11-years old.

Police found the bodies while conducting a welfare check.

Investigators say there were weapons in the home – but they can not say whether they were used in the incident.

But officials say this was not a home invasion… but call the circumstances suspicious.

Police also say they’re not ready yet to talk about how the crime happened.

