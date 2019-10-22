TX: Baby born in laundry room during tornado

ROWLETT, Texas (CNN) – Many people in Dallas, Texas spent Sunday night in basements, bathrooms, and closets hiding from thunderstorms and tornadoes.

One woman spent the evening with several others in a laundry room — as they helped deliver her baby.

With no time to waste and a tornado swirling nearby, the team from the birthing center in Rowlett went to work — by candlelight.

“When it was about time to start pushing, all of our phones started going off with alerts that there was a tornado,” said midwife Kasey McElhaney.

“We got blankets on the floor. We got supplies set up all over the room and then candles everywhere, and once it was all done we just asked her to stand up and you have come in the laundry room there’s a tornado.. and she said okay! and she just walked on in.”

A photo snapped in a moment that no storm could steal — captured it all.

You can’t see it, but there are 7 people are packed in that laundry room.

“I was just so focused on the pain from the contractions,” said Mother Mech.

Many people who heard mech’s story wanted her to name the baby something like “Stormy” or “Dorothy”.

But she settled on Sekani (sick-kanye).

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

