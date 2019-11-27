Plant explosion in Texas blows windows from homes miles away

PORT NECHES, Texas (CNN) – Officials are reporting a powerful explosion has caused a fire at a plant in Port Neches.

The blast came from the TPC chemical plant early Wednesday morning.

According to local reports, windows were blown out and the blast could be heard and seen from miles away.

Fire officials have a mandatory evacuation order in place for everyone within a mile of the plant.

A nearby church is opened to shelter those in need.

No word yet if anyone is injured as a result of the explosion.

