TX: Dad of woman killed in home-‘It’s senseless’

FORT WORTH, Texas (CNN/KTAL) – The father of a Texas woman killed by police in her own home — says her death is truly senseless.

The man who shot “Atatiana Jefferson” has now been charged with murder.

“My daughter was 28 years old. Had her whole life in front of her,” said Marquis Jefferson.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Fort Worth police arrived at Atatiana Jefferson’s house for a welfare check after her neighbor called them concerned her front door was open.

In bodycam video – you see an officer walk through Jefferson’s backyard to a bedroom window where she was standing.

Not even a full second later, she was shot.

“You have to know that was somebody’s daughter. Somebody loved her and there was a better way. It didn’t have to be like that,” said Jefferson.

Jefferson is thankful for their final words.

“I texted her, I said I love her and she text me back and said I love you too.”

“When she was growing up I read to her a lot. I bought her a lot of books. Oh she loved to read all the time. Her mother would tell me she’s in there reading, reading, reading.”

Reading fueled her passion for learning.

Jefferson going on to earn a pre-med degree from Xavier University. currently, she was working in pharmaceutical equipment sales, saving up for medical school.

“She had hopes, she had dreams, she had aspirations. We lost her for no reason. We’ve seen many cases like this where you think someone had learned from it.”

The Jeffersons say they want the Fort Worth police department to advance their training, so no other family has to go through this.

“Unlike Botham Jean.. I don’t want no hug, that’s my one and only daughter. I’ll never forget that.”

