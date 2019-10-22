TX: Homeowner walks through destroyed home

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) – The clean-up is underway in parts of Dallas after a powerful weekend tornado knocked out power and caused severe damage.

One man says he’s thankful to be alive.

When you look at John McCormack’s home in the North Haven area, it’s hard to believe no one was hurt when the tornado interrupted the cowboys game they were watching and destroyed the house.

Ken: did you think this was a miracle that you made it out okay?

John: I thought it was a miracle watching two babies being born, but then like this happened if you look at any of the other rooms the one we were in is the only one we wouldn’t have died in.

This is the room the husband and father of two baby twins hunkered down in along with his wife and dogs.

John: My wife and I were both trying to cover up the baby seats with the babies in them to prevent debris, broken glass and whatever.

He said within a couple of minutes the roof came off, the house began shaking and crumbling, and when it was all over…

John: We opened the door and this was our house…the whole thing must have lasted like 2 minutes.

John is still in shock and he’s still trying to come to grips with this…but is sure about one thing.

John: I’m just happy that my wife and two kids and two dogs came out of this unscathed.

