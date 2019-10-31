TX: Josh Hamilton charged with injuring daughter

(CNN) – A former baseball star is in trouble with the law.

Josh Hamilton, formerly with the Texas Rangers, is accused of beating his eldest daughter.

Hamilton is facing a single count of injury to a child, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.

He could spend between two and ten years behind bars.

The incident, which Hamilton’s daughter says started with a comment she made toward her father, occurred last September.

Hamilton allegedly threw a full water bottle and chair at her.. then threw her on a bed and hit her legs.

The 38-year-old turned himself into Texas authorities on wednesday and posted 35-thousand-dollar bail.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.