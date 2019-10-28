TX: Shots fired at vigil for deadly shooting

DALLAS, Texas (CNN) – A vigil for a deadly shooting in Texas was disrupted by gunfire.

No one was injured in Sunday’s shooting, but a couple of vehicles suffered damage.

Hundreds of people were at the event in Saint Augustine park when shots were heard.

On Saturday, two people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured at a homecoming party in Greenville.

The search is still on for the suspect.

The Dallas police department is investigating the shooting at the vigil.

The FBI and Texas Rangers are involved with the investigation of the shooting at the party.

