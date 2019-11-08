TxDOT Launches #EndTheStreakTX Campaign to Save Lives

TxDOT is launching its #EndTheStreakTX campaign across the Lone Star State and reminding motorists that traffic safety is a shared responsibility.

Since Nov. 7, 2000, at least one person has died every single day on Texas roadways. Almost 67,000 people have been killed on Texas roads in the last 19 years. And in 2018 alone, 3,647 people lost their lives on Texas roadways.

To make matters worse, 9 out of 10 of these fatal crashes are preventable. The leading causes of fatalities are Texas motorists’ failure to stay in one lane, speeding, driver inattention, and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

With this campaign, TxDOT is issuing a public challenge to Texans and also offering tips (below) to decrease the chances of roadway crashes and fatalities.

