TxDOT to offer free child safety seat check

ATLANTA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – You can get a free child safety seat check this weekend in East Texas.

The event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at TP Trailhead Park Pavilion on Front St, in New Boston.

On-site certified technicians will educate caregivers about proper car seat installation. No appointment is needed.

Replacement car seats will be provided to participants with substandard safety seats for qualifying Texas residents.

Participants should be sure to bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill, and proof of government assistance like WIC or Medicare card.

The child using the seat must be present and parents must know the weight and height of the child.

The event is being sponsored by the Texas Department of Transportation and the New Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Fact: Studies show 4 out of every 5 car seats are installed incorrectly.

Important questions to ask:

• Is the child’s safety seat secure?

• Does it move from side to side in the car?

• Is the seat too large or too small for the child?

• Do I know the history of the seat?

For more information, contact: Irene Webster, TxDOT Traffic Safety Specialist at 903-799-1221 or Irene.webster@txdot.gov.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.