U.S. added 128,000 jobs in October

(CNN) — The October jobs report is out and investors are breathing a sigh of relief because it’s better than expected.

According to the Labor Department, U.S. employers added 128,000 jobs last month.

The unemployment rate rose slightly to three-point six percent.

The U.S. lost 36,000 manufacturing jobs in October mostly because of the GM strike.

But economists say now that the strike is over the jobs should bounce back this month.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened at all-time highs on Friday after the positive jobs report.

