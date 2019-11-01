U.S. Army concert band scheduled for free concert at Strand Theatre Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. – The U.S. Army Concert Band, an elite 65-member instrumental ensemble founded in 1946 is scheduled to play a free concert at the Strand Theatre in Shreveport, La., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Concert band is the oldest and largest performing component of the U.S. Army Field Band. The group performed for audiences totaling more than 100 million people throughout all 50 states and 25 foreign countries within North and South America, Europe and Asia. The group appears in a wide variety of settings, from world-famous concert halls, such as the Berlin Philharmonie and Carnegie Hall, to state fairgrounds and high schools. The band regularly travels and performs with the Soldiers’ Chorus to present a powerful and diverse program of marches, overtures, popular music, patriotic selections, and instrumental and vocal solos.

The “This We’ll Defend” concert places audience members side-by-side with Soldiers defending our country so they can experience the Omaha Beach landing on D-Day and the camaraderie and teamwork that sustains American Soldiers through their most challenging missions. The Army defended the Constitution and the citizens of the United States against all enemies throughout our Nation’s history. This concert honors heroes of yesterday and ensures Americans remember the Soldiers standing guard today in more than 140 countries around the world.

In addition to formal programs, the Concert Band participated in numerous presidential inaugural parades and supported many diplomatic missions overseas. The group performed joint concerts with many of the nation’s leading orchestras, including the Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Regardless of the venue and pageantry, the professionalism of the band’s performance is sure to instill pride in our American heritage and be an entertaining and emotional experience for all audiences. For tickets and information call 318-226-8555. To listen to their music click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.