U.S. Marshals arrest Shreveport man for human trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man has been arrested for human trafficking following a months-long investigation that stemmed from a prostitution arrest earlier this year.

According to Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington 31-year-old Demarkeo D. Foster was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

Back in May, an undercover agent with the Bossier Combined Vice/Narcotics Task Force made a prostitution arrest.

From that arrest stemmed a thorough investigation in which the agent determined that Foster was engaged in human trafficking.

Foster has been transported from the Caddo Correctional Center to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility. His bond has been set at $200,000.