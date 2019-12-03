U.S. may face French fry shortage, poor potato crop

(CNN) — There is some bad news for those of you who love French fries.

According to the Bloomberg report, the U.S. may face a French fry shortage due to a poor potato crop.

Cold and wet weather this year has stunted the growth of potatoes.

Retailers rely on long potatoes to make french fries but there’s not enough of those to go around.

U.S. potato producers are having to turn to foreign producers to help make up for the loss.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts that potato production will drop a little over six percent for the year, the lowest drop since 2010.

This all could mean higher prices for potatoes at the grocery store.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.