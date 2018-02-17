U.S. medalist talks next step after Olympics

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 17: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men’s Single Free Program on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 17, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Bronze medalist, Adam Rippon, talks about being America’s sweetheart and what’s next after the Olympics.

Rippon may have referred to himself as America’s sweetheart, but wants those back home to know he will never forget his roots in Pennsylvania.

“I will never forget my roots, I’m absolutely Pennsylvania’s sweetheart first and foremost,” says Rippon.

Rippon says some of his greatest moments at the Olympics were skating three clean programs in the competition and coming away with a bronze medal in the team event.

“You know, when I was a young kid and I started skating in Pittston, I always dreamed of going to the Olympics and now to be here at the Olympic games and to be wearing a medal is um… it’s incredible,” says Rippon.

Rippon also talks about what is future plans are after devoting his life to being a competitive figure skater.

“I feel like I have a lot of big things coming up next. I’ve had such an outpour of so many people reaching out to me and sharing their stories, ’cause I feel like through this whole Olympic experience, I’ve been really honest and genuine and totally myself, and I’ve wanted to represent my country to the best of my abilities and I feel like I was able to do that,” says Rippon.