U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson appointed to House Armed Services Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Dist 4) on Monday announced his appointment to the House Armed Services Committee and issued the following statement:

Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District is home to Barksdale Air Force Base, headquarters of the Air Force Global Strike Command, and Ft. Polk and the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center, as well as the Louisiana National Guard’s Camp Minden Training Site and other military assets.

I am humbled by the opportunity to represent the interests of these important installations and the courageous families who call them home.

I have always been a firm believer in President Reagan’s philosophy of peace through strength, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure

our military has the support it needs from Congress to keep our country safe, said Johnson.

I am also proud to have represented Louisianans energy interests on the House Natural Resources Committee for the past four years, and I look forward to continuing to engage with my colleagues on that committee to ensure our state remains a key part of maintaining American Energy Dominance.

Johnson is the Vice Chairman of the House Republican Conference, and in addition to the House Armed Services Committee, will continue to serve on the House Judiciary Committee for the 117th Congress.