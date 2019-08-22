U.S. Sen. John Kennedy addressing rising prescription drug costs

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Senator John Kennedy is preparing to go to Washington D.C. and tackle the rising costs of prescription drugs.

The congressman and AARP held a round table discussion Thursday afternoon in Shreveport.

During that meeting they discussed the challenges surrounding prescription drug costs for local senior citizens, along with healthcare.

Kennedy says, “If you think it’s a good idea to have the federal government completely in charge of your health insurance, then I want you to close your eyes and imagine living in a world designed by the post office, cause that’s where you end up.”

Senator Kennedy told the group he introduced a number of bills challenging drug costs and they’ll be addressed when Congress returns from break.