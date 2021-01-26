UA Cossatot receives $615,000 towards health care programs

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS)- UA Cossatot campuses have received 615,000 dollars from the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.

According to school officials, the grant will be split between all four Cossatot campuses including Ashdown, DeQueen, Nashville, and Texarkana to help fund their health care programs.

The school is looking to upgrade medical equipment for existing and new classes. Pending board approval, two new associate programs, Associate of Applied Science RN degree and an Associate of Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology degree, will be available in Spring 2022 on multiple campuses.

“This is going to be a lifesaver for us, and it’s going help us be able to offer the latest technology to our students so that when they get out into the workforce they will be able to see the most recent and up-to-date. That helps us tremendously due to the pandemic,” said Division Chair Medical Education, Kimberly Dickerson.

The new programs will be presented for approval this fall.