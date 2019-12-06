Uber reveals almost 6,000 reports of sexual assault

(CNN) – Uber says it received nearly six-thousand reports of sexual assault in 2017 and 2018.

The ride-sharing company released its highly-anticipated safety report on Thursday.

Uber says it received 5,981 sexual assault reports, including reports 464 reports of rape.

But the company notes 99 point 9 percent of all rides are incident free.

Uber first pledged to release the report nearly a year ago.

Since then the company has stepped up safety measures to help protect riders — including conducting annual background checks on drivers.

Uber went public in may but warned investors in its IPO paperwork about the report, which it said could negatively impact its brand.

