Udi Hamburger buns recalled due to potential plastic shards

CHICAGO, Ill. (KTAL/KMSS) – Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity (approx. 2,200 cases) of Udi’s Classic Hamburger Buns due to the potential presence of small pieces of white plastic.

Stores that carry the Udi brand include Kroger, Target and Walmart, among others.

The company discovered the issue which occurred when a dough scraper was inadvertently incorporated into the production process for a small amount of the product.

The product covered by this recall was distributed for retail sale in the U.S.

The specific product information is listed below. No other Udi’s or Conagra Brands products are impacted by this recall.

Item Description Case UPC Item UPC Bag Closure Code UDI BUN CLSC BRGR 8/10.4Z 10-6-98997-80913-2 00-6-98997-80913-5 191971U

The recalled product is sold in clear plastic bags and the UPC is located on the back of the bag in the lower right corner.

The bag closure code can be found on the hard-plastic closure for the bag.

Consumers who have purchased this product are advised not to consume it and to either throw it away or return it to the store where originally purchased. There have been no reports of injuries due to consumption of this product to date.

Conagra Brands has informed the FDA of this recall and is working with customers to ensure the impacted product is removed from store shelves and is no longer distributed. Consumers with questions should call our Conagra Brands Consumer Care team at 1-800-881-3989, open 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

