UK fires coaching staff after cheerleaders’ engage in ‘inappropriate’ conduct

(NBC) – Four coaches of an award-winning college cheerleading team have been fired for failing to keep watch over the students.

University of Kentucky Cheerleading head coach Jomo Thompson, along with assistant coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey Lacroix are no longer with the program.

The UK cheerleaders are considered among the best in the nation, cheering at basketball and football games and even the Olympics.

But, at the end of a three-month investigation of the squad for behavior unbecoming to cheerleaders, the coaches are looking for work.

The university cited the coaches’ failure to take action after members of the cheerleading squad engaged in what the university called inappropriate conduct.

Reportedly, the coaches were aware of off-campus events, including hazing activities that involved alcohol and public nudity.

In one incident during a team retreat, cheerleaders were topless and bottomless in the view of members of the public. They also were consuming alcohol during the school sponsored event… And the coaches reportedly nearby and did nothing to try to stop the behavior.

On a brighter note, however, the investigation did not find evidence of sexual assault during the team trips.

