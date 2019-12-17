Undercover operation lands 11 behind bars on prostitution charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly a dozen people are facing prostitution charges following an undercover operation in Shreveport-Bossier.

On Wednesday, Dec. 11 and Thursday, Dec. 12 Louisiana State Police Troopers along with other members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force conducted a two-day human trafficking detail.

The primary goal of this operation was to rescue human trafficking and child sex trafficking victims while identifying and arresting sex traffickers and child predators.

The following 11 people were arrested:

Soliciting of Prostitution:

Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport, LA

Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport, LA

Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster, LA

Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City, LA

Mark A. Hardy of Haughton, LA

Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, TX

Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport, LA

Prostitution:

Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport, LA

Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport, LA

Kasey D. May of Marshall, TX

Inciting Prostitution:

Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, TX

The Louisiana State Police maintains close partnerships with other law enforcement agencies within the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force.

This task force, which consists of the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier City Police Department, and Shreveport Police Department, was instrumental in the success of this detail.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

