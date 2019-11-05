University offers opportunity to major in marijuana

(WPBN/NBC NEWS) — One Michigan university is banking on the future of pot.

Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie is the first school in the nation to roll out new degrees focusing on cannabis chemistry and other related subjects.

In an industry that is set to produce billions in sales and thousands of jobs over the next five years, the school is preparing students for the business and technical side the growing field.

“I remember people asking me, ‘Oh you’re just getting a degree in pot!’ But really that’s not what it is,” says Allie Anderson, a cannabis chemistry student. “It’s the analytical chemistry techniques of it.”

“First of all, the market is expanding rapidly,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, the professor of Cannabis Chemistry for Lake Superior State University. “They’re estimating about 20,000 jobs in the state of Michigan alone.”

New reports suggest that by the end of 2019, the number of full-time cannabis employees could top 200,000 nationwide.

