University Veterinary Hospital adds TeleHealth services

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dr. Catherine Foret and her husband Adam run University Veterinary Hospital in Shreveport, and just like some primary care physicians, they’re venturing into the TeleHealth world.

“We want to make it as easy as possible to ask pet questions,” said Dr. Catherine Foret.

Through the AirVet app, patients can get in touch with a vet at UVH, all from the comfort of their homes.

“We can Facetime, I can see the vomit that may have happened on the floor. I can see the limping your pet may be doing,” Dr. Foret said, “and with TeleHealth, ask you questions, and often times offer medical advice, offer medicine.”

If you need to take your animal to the offices, UVH offers a curbside mode, where you can drop off your pet, and through the app, be in the room with the vet virtually for the exam.

“Through this app, you can be in the car telling me everything you know,” said Dr. Foret. “I can be asking you questions. You can be apart of that exam. Just like you were in the exam room.”

So, if you notice something is wrong with your pet, but want to maintain social distancing, now you’re just one click away.

For more information on the AirVet app, click here.