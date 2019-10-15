University Veterinary Hospital holds open house

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – UVH OPEN HOUSE Shreveport University Veterinary Hospital will hold an open house Sunday, October 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

University Veterinary Hospital is bringing their Educational-Interactive Open House to the Ark-La-Tex region once again.

This event is to bring awareness to the ever-changing field of veterinary medicine. “As a practice that prides itself on client education and one that offers a wide variety of services, we hope to show case different areas of our industry and allow some fun, hands-on experiences.”

UVH’s Open House is an opportunity for everyone in the family to discover the fantastic world of veterinary medicine and the latest developments in animal health care.

A tour will take visitors through the University Veterinary Hospital, where team members will provide information and exhibits on veterinary medicine. The intensive care unit, surgery suites, dental suite, and ultrasound and radiology suites will be featured on the tour, along with other areas of the veterinary hospital.

UVHsmart – sports medicine and rehab therapy (UVHsmart) will have treadmill demonstrations throughout the event.

We will have a Dunk a Doctor dunking booth, hands-on projects for kids, pretend cases, SPD K9 dogs for them to see.

We welcome anyone to join us!! However, this is a human-friendly event, please do not bring your pets to the open house.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.