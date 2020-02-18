Unlikely friends: Pigeon & chihuahua form amazing bond

(WHEC/NBC NEWS) — An unlikely local duo is getting media inquiries from around the world after a Facebook post celebrating their friendship went viral.

Lundy, an 8-week-old Chihuahua, and Herman, a pigeon, have been having some fun being roommates at The Mia Foundation in Hilton, New York for more than a month.

Gary and Sue Rogers run the non-profit that helps animals with special needs and birth defects.

Sue said Herman was brought in more than a year ago as a permanent resident, unable to fly most likely due to West Nile Virus or a brain injury. Lundy arrived six weeks ago from North Carolina with special needs unable to walk with his back legs.

“Thursday night I took Herman out of his playpen to give him some time out and I put him in a dog bed and then I had to tend to Lundy so I put Lundy in with him,” Sue said. “They just looked really cute together so I took some pictures and posted them to Facebook and the next morning it was crazy.”

Read more: http://bit.ly/2V0lDnV

Copyright 2019 NBC News Channel. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.