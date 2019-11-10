Unrestrained driver killed in Bossier Parish crash

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a Princeton man Saturday night.

Alton Ross, 56, died of injuries he sustained after veering off Winnfield Road.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating the fatal crash on Winnfield Road at Little League Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed Ross was drivvng a 1990 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Winnfield Road, when, for reasons still under investigation, Ross exited the roadway to the left where it impacted a culvert and began to overturn.

Ross, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Silverado and later was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.