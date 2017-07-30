UPDATE: 5-year-old killed in Bossier City shooting identified

UPDATE:

Authorities have released the name of the 5-year-old boy who died following an early morning shooting in Bossier City over the weekend.



Bossier City Police say Reese Williams Jr. was killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired outside of a home in the 5300 block of East Texas St.



Reese Williams, Jr. was the son of the adult shooting victim Reese Wayne Williams and the female resident Nicorya T. Chisley.

Keuntrel Knight, 20, has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder in connection with the shooting.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 5-year-old child has died and a 29-year-old is in critical condition and one man is behind bars following an early-morning shooting in Bossier City.

Around 1:30 a.m. today, Bossier City Police officers responded to calls regarding gunshots fired in the 5300 block of East Texas Street.

When they arrived, officers found two subjects suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside a residence at 5303 East Texas.

Bossier City Fire Department personnel transported Williams and the little boy to University Health in Shreveport, where the child died and Williams is listed in critical condition.

