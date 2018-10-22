UPDATE: Bossier City Police rule death a homicide

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cordova Court Apartment Death 10.22.18_1540221830758.PNG.jpg

UPDATE: 

Police have ruled the death at a Bossier City apartment complex a homicide.

According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Traci Landry a dumpster diver found a man’s body inside the dumpster at the Cordova Court Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said this is Bossier City’s third homicide of the year.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

Detectives are actively investigating a death at an apartment complex in Bossier City.

A deceased person was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Dr.

Bossier City Police are working to determine if the death is a result of foul play.  

NBC 6/FOX 33 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories