UPDATE: Bossier City Police rule death a homicide

UPDATE:

Police have ruled the death at a Bossier City apartment complex a homicide.

According to Bossier City Police Public Information Officer Traci Landry a dumpster diver found a man’s body inside the dumpster at the Cordova Court Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Detectives said this is Bossier City’s third homicide of the year.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Detectives are actively investigating a death at an apartment complex in Bossier City.

A deceased person was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Cordova Court Apartments in the 900 block of Westgate Dr.

Bossier City Police are working to determine if the death is a result of foul play.

