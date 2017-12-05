UPDATE: Bossier City public drinking vote fails

UPDATE:

You won’t be allowed to drink in certain public places if you live in Bossier City.

Today the public drinking vote failed 4 to 2.

Council members David Montgomery and Scott Irwin voted yes to the ordinance. Don Williams, Jeff Free, Jeffery Darby and Thomas Harvey voted no to the ordinance.

This was the Bossier City Council’s second and final reading for the ordinance drinking alcohol in public places.

The original proposed ordinance was amended and added specific liquor laws.

The ordinance applied to The East Bank District .. The Boardwalk .. and The Horseshoe Casino and Margaritaville.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mark Natale, PIO for the City of Bossier says, “the city is making an investment in Bossier City and downtown, and we wanted this to help enhance that, and help make it a popular place that the city envision it to be.” The new addition in the ordinance specifies the time, businesses can sell alcohol and the size of the to go cup people can have outside.

If the ordinance does pass it will go into effect at the end of the month.