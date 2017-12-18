UPDATE: Charges mount against burglar who traveled by boat to steal property

UPDATE:

A burglar who traveled by boat to steal from properties on Cross and Caddo Lakes is facing more charges.

Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office have charged 56-year-old Gregory Lynn Norwood with three additional counts including, illegal possession of stolen things for possessing a stolen boat trailer tag, illegal possession of stolen things for having a stolen boat registration sticker and simple burglary for taking items from a boathouse in the 4900 block of Oak Point Dr. in Shreveport.

The burglary was discovered following an investigation into previous burglaries earlier this month.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A burglar who traveled by boat to steal from properties on Cross and Caddo Lakes is behind bars.

Gregory Lynn Norwood, 56, is accused of using his boat to access boathouses and piers on Oak Point Dr. and Lake Island Lane on Cross Lake and Ferry Lake Rd. on Caddo Lake.

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 10 Norwood allegedly stole fishing gear, furnishings, hardware, and outdoor equipment valued at more than $5,000.

The Caddo Sheriff’s Office was notified on December 10 when one of the victims noticed a suspicious vehicle containing some of his stolen property at Shady Acres boat launch in Oil City.

Following an investigation detectives arrested Norwood at a local apartment complex. They also recovered the stolen property from his apartment.

Norwood was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on three counts of Simple Burglary. Additional charges are pending.

Anyone who may have been a victim to stolen property on area lakes is urged to contact the Caddo Sheriff’s Detectives Division at (318) 681-0700.

