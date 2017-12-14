UPDATE: Classes resume in Caddo Parish after water main break

UPDATE:

According to a spokesperson with Caddo Parish Public Schools, all classes will resume today. Water was restored to the campuses a little before 3 a.m. this morning.

UPDATE:

Southern University at Shreveport is closing its main campus today due to the water main break.

The closure affects the SUSLA location at 3050 MLK Dr., Newton Smith and the Incubator only.

Faculty that have final exams or other student-related activities scheduled for Thursday, will reschedule for Friday, Dec. 15.

UPDATE:

Caddo Parish School officials have announced that more schools will close today due to water main concerns.

Northside Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary, North Highlands Elementary and Cherokee Park Elementary will be closed Thursday while the city crews work to address the water main break.

Parents or guardians may go to campuses at this time to pick up students.

Buses will be running shortly to take students to their homes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy is closed Thursday due to a water main break in the neighborhood.

Due to lack of water at the campus, Dr. Goree has made the decision to close Green Oaks today. Classes will resume Friday, December 15.

Shreveport crews have worked throughout the night and believe they will have the break fixed by this afternoon.