UPDATE: Driver, students injured in school bus crash in stable condition

UPDATE:

The driver who hit the back of a school bus on Hwy 80 in Bossier Parish Monday morning is recovering from their injuries.

Trooper Matt Harris tells NBC 6/FOX 33 that the driver is out of surgery and currently in stable condition.

The three students who were injured in the crash are also in stable condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Three students were injured after a vehicle hit the back of school bus in Bossier Parish Monday morning.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. on Hwy 80 near the Cook Law Firm in Haughton.

Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office told NBC 6/FOX 33 that LifeCare had to be called in to transport the driver who rear ended the school bus.

Three students were also injured but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Louisiana State Police are investigating the accident.

Meanwhile, Bossier deputies also worked a second crash involving a school bus.

A vehicle and a school bus collided before 8 a.m. on Hwy 80 and Princeton Rd.

None of students were injured on the school bus and the driver of the vehicle was not hurt.