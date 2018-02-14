UPDATE: Grandfather killed in major car crash in Shreveport identified

UPDATE:

A man who died after his pickup truck collided with an 18-wheeler in Shreveport Tuesday night has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 69-year-old John Stewart, of Shreveport.

Stewart was killed just before 7 p.m. when his truck and a tractor trailer collided at the intersection of Buncombe and Simpson Roads. Stewart died at the scene.

Stewart was identified by family members and an autopsy has been authorized at University Health.





ORIGINAL STORY:

A grandfather, his wife and their grandson were involved in a crash Tuesday evening in Caddo Parish.

The crash claimed the grandfather’s life.

NBC 6 News crews as the scene report the family was in a pickup truck heading southbound on Simpson Road.

Police say the driver ran a stop sign and was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling westbound on Buncombe Road.

“Right now we have no reason to believe it was anything other than a traffic violation,” said Sgt. Mike Vaitkus of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. “The driver of the pickup failing to stop at the stop sign. There are no signs of impairment at this time.”

According to police, the grandmother has life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The grandson suffered non life-threatening injuries. The diver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt.

Police advise that Buncombe Road is closed at Simpson Road.

Authorities ask that you avoid the area while the investigation is on-going.