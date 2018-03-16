UPDATE: Man killed after being hit by car on East Texas identified

UPDATE:

Police have identified the person that was killed after being struck by an SUV Thursday night in Bossier City.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Manuel Santiago.

Santiago originally from Miami, FL, was a horse jockey that had come from New Orleans to train.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City police responded to a motor vehicle crash Thursday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Police and fire department personnel were called to the 7900 block of East Texas Street at approximately 8:40 pm in reference to a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

Witnesses tell police the victim was struck after he darted into the path of a GMC Yukon which was traveling westbound on East Texas Street.

Victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name is not being released at this time pending notification of family. Investigators say it appears the crash was unavoidable on behalf of the driver of the Yukon. No citations were issued.