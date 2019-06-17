UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police say Ms. Jamerson has been found safe.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) Shreveport Police is asking for help in finding a missing elderly woman.

Police say 77-year-old Julia Jamerson was reported missing Monday by her son.

Ms. Jamerson has not seen or heard from since Sunday evening around 8 pm. Ms. Jamerson is a black female, 5’7” tall, weighing 140 lbs, brown eyes, and gray hair. Ms. Jamerson is driving a 1998 Beige Toyota Corolla bearing LATAG# YDE 641. She was last seen in the 1800 block of Booker T. Washington. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt and black pants.

If you’ve seen her contact Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7020.

