UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in Bossier City

UPDATE:

The pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Bossier City Tuesday night has been identified.

Police say 45-year-old James Brown Smith died after being hit by a Chevrolet Cruze in the 2500 block of Barksdale Blvd.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bossier City police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Barksdale Boulevard Tuesday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

An on duty Bossier City patrol officer drove up on the accident scene just shortly after it occurred at about 9:00 pm.

Witnesses tell police the adult male victim was struck by a Chevrolet Cruze traveling northbound in the outside lane of traffic while he was attempting to cross the street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time pending notification of family.

Investigators say it appears the crash was unavoidable on behalf of the driver of the vehicle. No citations were issued. The crash remains under investigation.