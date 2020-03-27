UPDATE: Red River Schools to offer new hot lunch program to children

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Red River Parish Schools will now be offering hot lunches to children on a daily basis.

Red River Parish School Superintendent Alison Hughes announced Thursday that a new food distribution program will soon begin in the Coushatta area.

Will of God Ministries Food Pantry will be dropping off 200-400 hot lunches provided by the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana for children throughout the city limits of Coushatta on a daily basis at 12 pm.

Families who do not live inside city limits are invited by Will of God Ministries to stop by the Old Grade School from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. to pick up lunch.

Superintendent Hughes mentioned other important information in a letter that she sent out to the school district:

March 26, 2020

Good Afternoon:

As we end our second week of school closure, I want to say how much all of us at Red River Schools miss our students and parents. We hope that all of you are healthy and safe. We appreciate all of the prayers and good thoughts from you in the past two weeks.

I want to say a huge Thank You to our cafeteria staff, bus drivers, principals, school staff, and our Department of Food and Nutrition for all of their hard work and compassion as they worked tirelessly in our food distribution program. A newly formed program authorized by Mayor Dr. Johnny Cox and Will of God Ministries will begin. Will of God Ministries Food Pantry is dropping off 200-400 hot lunches provided by Northwest Food Bank of LA for children throughout the city limits of Coushatta on a daily basis at 12 pm. For families who do not reside inside city limits, you are invited by Will of God Ministries to stop by the Old Grade School from 11 AM-12 PM, to pick up lunch.

Soon we will mail to potential seniors a packet of information. We are including up to date information about grades, testing, and LOFSA. We know that this is a difficult time for all of you and that our Senior students are being affected in many ways. We will inform all of you as to when you can expect those packets will arrive at your mailbox.

We have updated our Frequently Asked Questions on our website and encourage all of you to review this information. We will also have a link on the website for a new parental fact sheet from Texthelp with Google Read&Write. This information will help you make accommodations for students as they access reading material on the internet.

Next week we will begin having calls and press releases on an as-needed basis. If you have any questions or need access to anyone at the Central office, you may call and leave a message on their office extension. If you need to leave a message for a principal, please call 318-932-4081 option 6. Leave your name, phone number, and a brief message. We will get the information to your principal.

We want to assure you that we are in constant contact with the State Department of Education and other school districts to get information to you as quickly as possible. Through all of this, please know that you are in our prayers.

Thank you,

Alison Hughes

