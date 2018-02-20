UPDATE: Sandbags offered to residents who live in areas prone to flooding

Sandbags are being made available to residents in northwest Louisiana.

In Caddo Parish sandbags are available for pickup at 1701 Monty St. The limit is 25 bags per person.

In Bossier Parish, there are several locations for sandbags:

• Bossier Parish Police Jury Highway Department Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St., Benton.

• South Bossier Fire District #2, 3551 Highway 527, Elm Grove.

• Haughton Fire District #1, 4494 Highway 80, Haughton.

• Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

• Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

The City of Bossier City will have sandbags available from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the city’s Public Service Complex on 3223 Old Shed Rd.

In Webster Parish self service filled sand bags will be available at both parish barns beginning at 5 a.m. on Hwy 2 in Sarepta and Crichton Rd, in Sibley.