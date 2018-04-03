UPDATE: Search continues for driver of submerged truck

There is still no word on the driver of the truck found Tuesday in the water along I-20 westbound in Webster Parish near the Dorcheat Bridge between Minden and Dixie Inn.

The back window of the truck was broken out and a shoe was found inside the truck, but other than that, no evidence of human habitation. A dive team  was activated, but found nothing in the search Tuesday, and today, the Louisiana State Police Troop G has called in a Helicopter in an attempt to find clues over the area. 

In another twist, authorities in Eldorado Arkansas reached out to the LSP concerning a missing person’s report that has been filed that may be linked to the case, which is being investigated along with the ground and water search

