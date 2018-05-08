UPDATE: SPD identify suspect wanted for fatal shooting

UPDATE: Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a man accused of fatally shooting another man in north Shreveport Tuesday morning.

Just after 6:15 a.m. on May 8, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were called to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments relative to a shooting. As officers arrived at the scene of the crime, they were met by witnesses who advised a man had just fled the scene after opening fire on a male inside an apartment home there.

Based on additional information, it was learned 29 year old Rotrick Deon Ivory, was the alleged shooter responsible for shooting 45 year old Michael Smith multiple times. Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities believe Ivory arrived at the apartment home of his ex-girlfriend, seeking out her new male acquaintance. It was during that time Ivory is accused of shooting Smith.

Since the investigation began, detectives have gathered evidence allowing the to procure a warrant for the arrest of Ivory, charging him with a single count of Second Degree Murder.

Bond in the matter has been set at $750,000.

Persons with any information on the whereabouts of Rotrick Ivory are asked to contact Crimestoppers at: (318) 673-7373.

UPDATE:

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the man who was fatally shot in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6:15 a.m. 45-year-old Micheal Smith, of Shreveport, died at the Cooper Road Plaza apartment complex on Peach St.

An autopsy has been ordered through University Health.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Shreveport Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Peach St.

Neighbors at the Cooper Road Plaza tell police they heard shots fired around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a victim has died inside one of the apartments.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, police did not have a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story.