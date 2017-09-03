UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Bossier City murder

UPDATE:

Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a Bossier City man.



Investigators have gathered enough evidence to link 26-year-old Zachary Decker, of Bossier City to the shooting death of Juan Antonio Reyes. They believe the shooting may have involved drugs.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Decker for Second Degree Homicide.



Decker was taken into custody Monday in the 2700 block of Foster St. in Bossier City with the assistance of the US Marshal Task Force.



Decker was later booked into the Bossier City Jail. No bond was set for Decker.



UPDATE:

Police have released the name of a man who was murdered in Bossier City over the weekend.



Detectives say 45-year-old Juan Antonio Reyes was fatally shot on Sunday in the 400 block of Montgomery St.



Investigators are still working this case and looking into all leads.



Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers 318-424-4100 or go to WWW.BOSSIERCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.

ORIGINAL STORY:

On September 03, 2017, at approximately 12:50 AM the Bossier City Police responded to a report of a deceased person at 424 Montgomery Street. Officers located a middle aged Hispanic male with a gunshot wound to the upper torso inside the residence. The victim was found by a roommate. The Bossier City Fire Department responded but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time the Bossier City Police Department Detectives are working the case as a homicide. Detectives are currently gathering all the information they can.

If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please call Bossier Crime Stoppers, 318-424-4100 or go to WWW.BOSSIERCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.