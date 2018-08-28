UPDATE: Suspect identified in Bossier City officer-involved shooting

UPDATE:

Authorities have released the name of the man who was shot by officers in Bossier City’s Golden Meadows neighborhood.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Sandy Gilbert of Bossier City.

Gilbert was reportedly suffering from a terminal illness and off his medication, when he was armed and challenged officers Tuesday afternoon.

Last night Gilbert underwent surgery at University Health for his injuries. He is in serious condition but is expected to recover.

The Bossier City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit has issued an arrest warrant for Gilbert.

The arrest warrant is for Attempted First Degree Murder with a $5-million bond.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A man is recovering after he was shot by a police officer in Bossier City.

“It was like bang, bang, bang and it was kind of like firecrackers,” said neighbor Mary Eskew.

The shooting happened after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Susanna Dr. in the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

“This has always been a quiet neighborhood,” said Mike Stayner, another neighbor. “We never had any problems with crime in particular.”

Police were called here to the home when a wife ran to the neighbors house and called 911 because her husband had a gun.

Officers said he was threatening to kill himself and he had been off of his medication.

“When someone is threatening to commit suicide like that, we try to get them help for the most part,” said sergeant Brian Griffith. “We either take them to a medical facility for the proper help or anything like that. That’s our main goal.”

According to investigators when the two officers entered the garage of the home they came in contact with the man who was standing in the hallway.

The man challenged the officer with a firearm and then the officer shot the man twice in the upper body.

The man was taken to University Health where he is undergoing surgery.

Police are still at the scene gathering evidence.

The officers involved in the incident are being interviewed for further information.