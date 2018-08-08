UPDATE: Suspect killed in officer involved shooting identified

UPDATE: 4:15 P.M.

Shreveport Police detectives are continuing their inquiry into an officer involved shooting yesterday afternoon in the Highland neighborhood.

At approximately 5:18 p.m. on August 7, 2018, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a call of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Southern Avenue and Sheridan Avenue. As responding patrolmen were heading to the call, information was relayed to officers the complainant’s vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, was taken without his permission by a man known to him. The caller reported to police the suspect normally carried a gun.

Officers soon spotted the vehicle traveling nearby. Patrolmen attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and ignored officer’s emergency lights and sirens. The suspect led police on a brief vehicle pursuit that culminated with the sedan crashing in the 2000 block of Line Avenue.

As patrolmen exited their police cruisers, the driver of the Chevrolet put the vehicle in reverse, crashing into one of the marked patrol units. Officers fired shots at the driver, striking him at least once in the upper body. The 26-year-old suspect Michael Ducote was transported to University Health where he later died.

Authorities arrested the sole passenger of the vehicle, 38 year old Andrew Mulreany, who was taken into police custody after jumping from the vehicle after it crashed.

Mulreany now faces charges of convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities located two weapons inside the vehicle, both of which were seized as evidence.

The suspect who was shot and killed by police Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the man as -26-year-old Michael Ducote.

A suspect who was shot by police following a car chase in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon has died.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines the suspect passed away from his injuries overnight at an area hospital.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has not released the suspect’s identity at this time.

A car chase ends with a suspect being shot by Shreveport police.

Police said a man reported his car stolen around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police spotted the car heading down Olive Street. The driver then took a fast turn onto Line Avenue and the tires blew out causing them to wreck.

The suspect tried to drive into the alley, but couldn’t because of the tires.

Police then approached and told the driver to exit and show their hands. Police said the driver refused commands, then started to drive in reverse.

“Officers were on different sides of the vehicle fearing their safety. Taking all precautions. In addition to that, it was reported by the owner of the vehicle that he knew who had the vehicle and that person is known to carry weapons and according to that person, was someone to be considered dangerous,” said Chief Alan Crump, Shreveport Police.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger was taken into custody. Shreveport police are still investigating.