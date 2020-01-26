UPDATE: Texarkana woman dies after alleged altercation with boyfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 19-year old Texarkana man is facing murder charges, after a Friday morning altercation left his girlfriend dead.

Dontavious Haney, 19, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and his 21-year-old girlfriend was transported to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where she died just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. Friday, when Texarkana Texas Police officers responded to a call to assist an ambulance in the 1600 block of Peach Street in Texarkana, Texas.

When officers arrived, they found Haney attempting to perform CPR on the unconscious young woman, who was lying on the floor of the apartment. Officers determined that the victim was not breathing and took over attempts to resuscitate her until paramedics arrived.

The initial investigation revealed Haney and the victim had been involved in an extended argument that morning.

Reportedly, the victim slapped Haney’s phone out of his hands and he allegedly struck her in the face with his fist.

She collapsed shortly after that, and Haney called 911 when he realized she was not breathing.

