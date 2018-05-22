UPDATE: Traffic pole repaired, all lanes open

UPDATE:

The traffic light pole has been repaired and all lanes of traffic that were closed have reopened.

UPDATE:

The eastbound lanes of Walker Place remain closed following a crash on Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

Meanwhile, the westbound lanes of Walker Place from Barksdale to the ART Parkway are open.

Police say the fuel spill has been cleaned up.

Crews are also in the process of making repairs to a traffic signal pole that was damaged in the accident.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash between a tanker truck and pickup truck is causing traffic delays on Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City.

The accident happened just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Barksdale Blvd. and Walker Place.

A pick up truck was turning left onto Walker Place when it was hit by a tanker truck that was heading south on Barksdale Blvd.

Police say 200 gallons of diesel fuel spilled after a saddle bag fuel tank on the tanker truck ruptured.

No one was injured in the crash. The driver of the pick up truck was cited for failure to yield.

It’s expected to take a few hours to clean up the spilled fuel and clear the scene.

Meanwhile, Walker Place between Barksdale Blvd. and CenturyLink Dr. is closed to traffic.

Southbound Barksdale Boulevard is also temporarily reduced to one lane of traffic.

