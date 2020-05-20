Uplift East Texas accepting canned goods for Mission Marshall

MARSHALL, TX (KTAL/KMSS)- Earlier this month, some Marshall residents began brainstorming ways to assist families who are in need because of COVID-19. The idea was to a canned food drive helping Mission Marshall. “I knew the community was going to help. I didn’t know it was going to be this big,” said Organizer Brandon White.

Restaurants decided to get involved in the cause. Places like Dairy Queen, Don Juan’s and Cajun Tex was willing to donate 10% of the funds to Uplift East Texas. “The fact of the businesses willing to give up some of their revenue is great,” said White.

So far, the campaign has received five hundred cans. The goal is take in 10,000 cans for the food bank. “I sat at my desk this morning and I held back a few tears because it was so humbling and overwhelming,” said Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott.

Scott says Mission Marshall is facing some hardship at times to facing the high demand because of COVID-19. Here is how you can assist the cause. We need cereal, peanut butter, and any type of grains like pasta and rice,” said Scott.

Click here to view the Uplift East Texas Facebook Page to see how you can help out.