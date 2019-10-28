Use CPSO tool to protect your children from sex offenders

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Before you go trick or treating be sure to check the Sex Offender Registry so you can avoid knocking on the wrong door.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering all residents access to OffenderWatch®, the nation’s leading registered sex offender management and community notification tool.

CPSO uses OffenderWatch® to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct and compliance status of the registered offenders in Caddo Parish.

Check the Sex Offender Registry Halloween is right around the corner. But before a fun night of trick or treating, be sure to check the Sex Offender Registry so you can avoid knocking on the wrong door. Click here: http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54078 Stay safe and have a great time!KTBS 3 News KSLA News 12 KTAL NBC 6 KMSS Fox 33 The Shreveport Times Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 17, 2019

OffenderWatch® is updated instantaneously throughout the day as offender addresses and other offender information is updated in our office. You may enter any address in the Parish and see real-time information on the publishable offenders within the specified radius of the address you enter.

Offenders move frequently, so instead of having to check the maps on a weekly basis, the best way to stay informed is to take advantage of the free email alert system.

You may confidentially register as many addresses in the Parish as you wish, and CPSO will continuously monitor the addresses and send you an email alert if a new offender registers an address within the specified radius of any address you register.

There is no cost for this service and no limit to the number of addresses you can register – your email address and physical addresses are all confidential.

For more information about OffenderWatch® at (318) 677-5254 or visit http://www.sheriffalerts.com/cap_main.php?office=54078.